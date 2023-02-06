2,500 commentaries – Thank you!

Since Mama Liberty (Lady Susan, to us, from the old Liberty Round Table Knights of Non-Aggression days) started The Price of Liberty, we’ve now published two thousand, five hundred commentaries, as of the commentary published on 31 January 2023. All covering a wide range of subjects related to our theme and the idea of educating ourselves and others: edifying and encouraging.

Liberty requires that a price be paid. Sometimes that price is in blood. Or treasure. Often that price also includes giving up convenience, even some opportunities. And certainly power over others.

But what is really demanded of those who wish to live in liberty is an even greater price: personal responsibility, including the responsibility to be ever vigilant. To be aware, awake, alive. Liberty cannot exist without personal responsiblity.

Besides apologizing for a week’s delay without publishing (due to time and computer and travel fun and games), we all here at TPOL wish to thank our readers, especially those who comment and challenge and even rebuke us. We strive to keep the spirit and memory of Lady Susan alive, and seek to bring new people to the cause of liberty, while encouraging and edifying those who already do value liberty enough to pay its price in various ways.

Thank you! Please share us, and please subscribe!



