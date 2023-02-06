The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Green Fail: Dozens of Windmills Bailed Out by Diesel Generators – And Look What They Sprayed Into the Countryside

February 6, 2023   |   Tags:

Dozens of wind turbines in Scotland recently failed because of cold weather and were bailed out by the same fossil fuels the green energy mob would like us to believe […] The post Green Fail: Dozens of Windmills Bailed Out by Diesel Generators - And Look What They Sprayed Into the Countryside appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x