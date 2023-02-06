Marie Kondo Launches New Parenting Show ‘Aiden For The Love Of All That Is Holy Stop Hitting Your Sister With That Frying Pan’

February 6, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S. — The Japanese "Queen of Tidy" Marie Kondo has announced a brand new Netflix series following the birth of her third child. Whereas her previous show, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, focused on a minimalist lifestyle by ridding the home of things that no longer "spark joy," her new show will focus on her new life with children and is entitled Aiden For The Love Of All That Is Holy Stop Hitting Your Sister With That Frying Pan.



