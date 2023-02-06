The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

McCarthy Demands Concessions From Biden to Find ‘Common Ground’ on Debt Ceiling

February 6, 2023   |   Tags:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) on Monday called on President Joe Biden to find "common ground" with Republicans to find a "responsible" debt limit increase that avoids a default or cuts to Medicare and social security.  The post McCarthy Demands Concessions From Biden to Find 'Common Ground' on Debt Ceiling appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


