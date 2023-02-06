The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Pentagon Won't Explain Misleading Statements About Trump-Era Chinese Spy Balloons

February 6, 2023

The Department of Defense won't identify the Pentagon official who this weekend told reporters that the Trump administration let three Chinese spy balloons fly over the country without noting the critical fact that these incidents went undetected by the military. The post Pentagon Won't Explain Misleading Statements About Trump-Era Chinese Spy Balloons appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


