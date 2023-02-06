Popularity Of Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni Is Rebuke To EU Bureaucrats And European MSM

It turns out that the conservative/populist Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Melonia, widely decried in media and leftist circles as fascist or “fascist-adjacent”, is a hit with Italian voters a hundred days into office. John Hinderaker of Powerline cites a paywalled London Times article pointing out that she s the most popular leader in the EU.

When Giorgia Meloni became Italy’s first female prime minister last October her harshest opponents presented her as a danger to her country and to Europe. There were warnings that politicians within her Brothers of Italy party were too openly nostalgic for the days of Benito Mussolini, the fascist dictator. Battles with the European Union and the financial markets were anticipated over her economic plans. Critics speculated about how long a leader with little government experience could hold together a three-party coalition that includes two of her biggest rivals on the right. Instead Meloni, 46, has emerged from her unexpectedly smooth first 100 days in office, completed last week, as the most popular leader in the EU.

The corporate US media naturally feared and hated her when she won:

This is of great importance because of what Meloni stands for, as Christopher Garbacz pointed out to AT readers shortly after her resounding victory. For starters, The EU:

threatened sanctions if Italians elected Meloni. Those Italians who put Meloni in office made clear that they were pushing back against the left’s policies: open borders, disdain for Christianity, the complete embrace of the LGBTQ+++ agenda, etc. That matters because America is bathed in the same tidal wave of suicidal societal insanity.

Naturally, Biden dreaded her, as Brian Joondeph noted here:

Politico White House bureau chief Jonathan Lemire claimed that the election of "far-right" Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was met with "deep, if private, worry within President Joe Biden’s administration." Going further in Politico, Lemire wrote that despite the White House’s acceptance of Meloni’s win, they view her recent victory as part of a "concerning trend" of "right-wing wins" in Europe. Concern for the White House means jubilation for most of the rest of us.

Meloni, like Trump, is a fighter, and stood up to France’s PM Emmanuel Macron when he retaliated against her for demanding that France accept illegal immigrants when demanding Italy do so (Monica Showalter explained here). She didn’t mess around, she hit back, calling out French hypocritical BS:

This is fantastic. Macron thought he could throw a “cordon sanitaire”around Meloni’s Italy, and she is really taking it to him. https://t.co/mmpWeaWagL — Mike Gonzalez (@Gundisalvus) November 19, 2022

Like Florida’s DeSantis, Melonia has chalked up a series of actions that are very popular with her constituents, as the London Times article cited by John Hinderaker stated:

A fairly conservative budget passed in record time in December has kept Brussels and the bond dealers sweet, while in the past week she has clinched a landmark $8 billion (£6.6 billion) deal with Libya to supply gas and been hosted by the leaders of Sweden and Germany. A trip to Kyiv is expected soon. Her authority over her far more seasoned coalition partners Silvio Berlusconi, 86, and Matteo Salvini, 49, appears unchallenged. An EU summit starting next Thursday could see some sympathy for Meloni’s tough line on migration, while her approval rating, at 52 per cent, is far higher than that of any of the other leaders who will be seated around the table with her, according to Morning Consult, a US-based global decision intelligence company.

So, congratulations to Italy for electing a capable conservative. Let’s hope the American electorate follows suit in 2024. Oh, and by the way, don’t expect to see anything about her popularity in the American media, except the conservative wing.