Report: Immigrant Asylum Seekers Fleeing NYC Squalor for ‘Safer’ Canada

February 6, 2023

What's happening: New York City mayor Eric Adams (D.) is giving immigrant asylum seekers free bus tickets to Canada, and many of them are more than happy to leave the filthy, crime-riddled, Democratic-run city behind in search of a better life. According to the New York Post, the city's migrants are fleeing toward the Canadian border at a rate of hundreds per day. The post Report: Immigrant Asylum Seekers Fleeing NYC Squalor for 'Safer' Canada appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



