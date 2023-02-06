Ron DeSantis’ Misguided War on Woke

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and special guest Elizabeth Nolan Brown examine Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' latest proposals intended to combat various cultural grievances and a listener question concerning private power grids.

0:22: Gov. Ron DeSantis and the power of the state

27:02: President Joe Biden's upcoming State of the Union address

36:09: Weekly Listener Question

47:21: Super Bowl myths

52:44: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Ron DeSantis Wants $12 Million To Transport Migrants 'From Any Point' in the U.S.," by Fiona Harrigan

"Did Ron DeSantis Really Just Change the AP African American Studies Curriculum?" by Bonnie Kristian

"For Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Political Stunts Are More Important Than Substance," by Peter Suderman

"The Latest DeSantis Higher Ed Reform Proposals," by Keith E. Whittington

"University of Florida Suppresses Speech Ron DeSantis Might Not Like, Report Alleges," by Joe Lancaster

"The Problem With DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE' Act," by Zach Weissmueller and Danielle Thompson

"If Ron DeSantis Is So Bad, Why Is Living in Florida So Good?" by Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller

"Biden's Spending Spree Is Unprecedented," by Jonathan Bydlak

"New York Times Blames 'Deregulation' for Regulated Electric Costs," by Josiah Neeley

"The 2021 Texas Power Crisis: What Happened and What Can Be Done to Avoid Another One?" by Michael Giberson

"Super Bowl Sex Trafficking Myth Gives Good Cover for Federal Security Theater," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsor:

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve

