Trump Surges in New 2024 Poll, Results Should Have Biden Shaking in His Boots

February 6, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The 2024 presidential race is shaping up to be one for the ages. As President Joe Biden and his handlers, amid multiple scandals, determine whether or not to run for […] The post Trump Surges in New 2024 Poll, Results Should Have Biden Shaking in His Boots appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...