Watch: Rand Paul Slams "Very Very Weak" Biden For "Dithering For Days" Over Chinese Balloon

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Rand Paul tore into the Biden administration Sunday for “dithering for days” over the Chinese balloon and allowing it float the entire width of the country before shooting it down.

Appearing on Fox News, Paul urged that “This looks very, very weak in the eyes of our enemy, and I think it was a huge mistake.”

“We need a commander in chief and a national defense who is able to respond within seconds to minutes to penetration of our airspace,” Paul further asserted.

“This is probing our defenses even if there was no surveillance on board. They’ve gotten a great deal of information as to how sluggish the Biden administration is in their response,” the Senator added.

Paul continued, “I think more damaging than any surveillance is assessing our response. Since we’ve entered into a nuclear age, there are responses that have to occur in seconds to minutes, and the fact that this administration would dither for days over a balloon I think gives pause to us about how well we’re protected and whether or not they have the ability to make decisions that would have to be made in seconds or minutes.”

“Moving forward, what they [the Biden administration] need to do is they need to demand a full apology and explanation. If it was supposedly civilian, they should feed us all the data they took in and show us what the balloon was absorbing,” Paul further noted, calling for the Chinese ambassador to be grilled by the State Department.

Watch:

Paul stated that the balloon could have been dealt with days earlier over a remote area such as Alaska.

The same point was made earlier by Retired four-star Army General Jack Keane, who said “Remember, this was approaching the United States over water. It was approaching the Aleutian Islands over water. And we had plenty of opportunity to take it down then. And that’s when it should have happened.”

“We had to be tracking it from mainland China across the Pacific Ocean, and we had plenty of warning to put together an operation that we are conducting now on the east coast that should have been done there,” Keane added.

Watch:

Biden has claimed that he ordered the balloon to be downed “days ago” but that the Pentagon waited til it had flown over the country.

Biden says he ordered the Pentagon to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon on Wednesday, but they told him to “wait for the safest place to do it.”



pic.twitter.com/YlJKDrV7tF — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 4, 2023

BREAKING: DOD confirms Chinese skyship was spying on strategic areas and that it was being tracked while in Canada, says its intelligence collection activities were 'monitored' pic.twitter.com/BTN4ZTgOBb — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 4, 2023

* * *

