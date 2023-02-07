Bob Ehrlich: It’s Up to McCarthy to Take Down Biden’s Weaponized Narratives

February 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The drill has become distressingly familiar. A generally displeasing (for progressives) event occurs: Donald Trump wins the presidency or inconvenient medical opinions arise during a pandemic or parent protests erupt […] The post Bob Ehrlich: It's Up to McCarthy to Take Down Biden's Weaponized Narratives appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...