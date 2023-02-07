Convicted Child Rapist Who Abused His Own Kids Was Just Found Dead in His Cell

February 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Was this a case of “prison justice?” That’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear that a convicted child rapist was found dead in his cell just before sentencing, right? And that’s exactly what happened to a monster, who was convicted of child rape, and also accused of some really horrific things that he (and his wife) did to their own children. These are/were really sick and twisted people. And now, there’s one less monster in this world. Breitbart reported that a man convicted of horrific crimes against his own children and found guilty of raping another



Read More...