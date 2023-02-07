In the Strange World of Chinese Media, Beijing’s Aggression Is Always an American Conspiracy Theory

February 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

If you believed China's propaganda outlets, news of Chinese espionage or aggression against the United States could never, ever be anything but "utterly baseless," "a sensational accusation," "Sinophobia," or "a conspiracy theory," a Washington Free Beacon review found. The post In the Strange World of Chinese Media, Beijing's Aggression Is Always an American Conspiracy Theory appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...