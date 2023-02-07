LEAKED VIDEO from Inside Sub-Human DC Gulag Where January 6th Patriots Are Imprisoned
February 7, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosThis terrible, horrible political abuse of absolute power has been going on for years. Thousands have been investigated. Close to a thousand patriotic Americans have been charged for exercising their Constitutional right to freedom of expression, freedom of assembly. Details of their detainment are horrific. Most Americans are painfully unaware or worse, apathetic to the …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments