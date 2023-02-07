LeBron James Becomes The NBA All-Time Scoring Leader

February 7, 2023

The Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar topped the list of all-time points in the NBA for 39 years. LeBron James, another Laker, surpassed him on Tuesday to become the league’s all-time leading scorer. LeBron breaking the record had been expected for a while, but that doesn’t lessen the significance of the achievement. LeBron James broke the mark with a 3-pointer in the third quarter while Kareem was present. After 39 years, the NBA has a new #ScoringKing Salute, @kingjames. pic.twitter.com/NSJqD1kobN — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 8, 2023 LeBron was able to shatter the record at home in front of the



