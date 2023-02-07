[VIDEO] Shirts and Wigs Go Flying When Mom/Daughter Duo Get Into Airport Brawl Over Extra Baggage Fees

February 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

People are going crazy out there, folks. Joe Biden’s America is a really miserable, unhappy, and violent place to be. People are strapped for money, and God is being sucked out of our nation, and replaced with satanism and gender-confused mental illness and perversion. It’s terrible, so you almost expect people to lash out and be crazy… this is the awful atmosphere that’s been cultivated by this shaky old buffoon and his Godless, commie administration. Now, with that said, just because America is in peril, and suffering from satanic attack, doesn’t mean it’s okay to act like a violent fool



Read More...