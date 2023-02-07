What You Need To Know About Upcoming Carbon Credits and Those Chilling “15 Minute Cities”

February 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

You’ve heard of “carbon credits,” right? Well, you probably haven’t thought a lot about it, have you? You should, because if you thought COVID was “big brother” watching your every move, this will look like a cake walk compared to that… What they’re gearing up to do is absolutely mind-blowing, and terrifying, so get ready…But, what are “carbon credits” you might wonder? CFI explains it this way: Carbon credits, often referred to as carbon allowances, can be thought of as a unit of measurement; however, they have a “tradeable” component. Carbon credits ARE NOT the same as carbon offsets. Carbon credits only exist in



Read More...