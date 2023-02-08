Farm Convoy Of Tractors Hit Paris Streets To Protest Pesticide Ban

Adding to the days of strikes and mass street demonstrations about French President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular plan to raise the retirement age, farmers have flooded the streets of Paris for an entirely different reason.

French farmers drove hundreds of tractors, if not more, into Paris on Wednesday to protest against a ban on pesticide use.

Ag website Agriland said the protest comes after a recent EU court ruling overturned a French rule that allowed sugar beet growers to use neonicotinoids, an insecticide. Farmers were livid by the EU courts because neonicotinoids are critical for sugar beet production. Agriland said at least 800 large farm tractors flooded Paris streets around Les Invalides.

Pictures from the farmers tractor convoy protests in Paris. #Paris pic.twitter.com/JcuoivUCWi — Live Not by Lies (@Dana35300026) February 8, 2023

"The protest has the backing of the country's leading farm organization, the FNSEA, as well as organizations representing the sugar beet producing sector," Agriland said.

Well before the EU court ruling, French sugar-beet yields were expected to slide by 5-7% for the next growing season, according to Bloomberg, citing Francois Thaury, an analyst at Paris-based adviser Agritel. Thaury said losses could not top 10%.

د فرانسې یوه ډله بزګرو د حکومت ځینو پالیسو خلاف مظاهرې په ترڅ کې خپل تراکتورونه د پاریس لارو کوڅو ته راوړي دي. یو له دغو پالیسیو څخه د حشره وژونکو او افت وژونکو په کارونې بندیز دی.#voapashto #voasocial #voaafghanistan #paris #farmers #protest #tractor pic.twitter.com/74MoRC70Xz — VOA Pashto (@VOAPashto) February 8, 2023

Meanwhile, in separate mass protests, hundreds of thousands of people nationwide took to the streets against Macron's plans to raise the retirement age.

Protests come as Macron's popularity has hit its lowest level. Spring is ahead, and that could mean additional protests as temperatures rise.