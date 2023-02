Fundamentalist Christians Delighted Liberals Finally Agree With Them About Harry Potter

February 8, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

GREENVILLE, SC — After years of warning that the witchcraft in Harry Potter is an existential danger to the youth, fundamentalist Christians are delighted to hear that liberals are now warning that the Harry Potter books represent an existential danger to the youth and should be burned.



