Google Shares Tumble After ‘Bard’ AI Glitch

February 8, 2023   |   Tags:
While every company is rapidly changing its name to XXXX.AI in order to garner some 'fad' multiple expansion, Alphabet shares are showing the downside of some of that over-exuberance.

Reuters reports that Google published an online advertisement in which its much anticipated AI chatbot BARD delivered inaccurate answers.

The tech giant posted a short GIF video of BARD in action via Twitter, describing the chatbot as a "launchpad for curiosity" that would help simplify complex topics.

Here's the ad...

In the advertisement, BARD is given the prompt:

"What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) can I tell my 9-year old about?"

BARD responds with a number of answers, including one suggesting the JWST was used to take the very first pictures of a planet outside the Earth’s solar system, or exoplanets.

This is inaccurate.

The first pictures of exoplanets were taken by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) in 2004, as confirmed by NASA.

GOOGL shares have plunged over 3% in the pre-market after this headline hit...

Fears have been raised about inaccuracies generated by artificial intelligence systems which are not easily spotted by humans.

It seems the AI is more A than I for now...

Tyler Durden Wed, 02/08/2023 - 09:04


