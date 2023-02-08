GOP Rep. Nancy Mace Admits to Serious Long-Term Injuries From the Covid “Vaccine”: ‘Heart Pain That No Doctor Can Explain’

Appearing before the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on February 8, 2023, regarding Twitter’s role in censorship at the behest of the U.S. Government and the Democrat Party, Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace admitted she has developed significant health problems, including tremors in her left hand, and “heart pain that no doctor can explain”.

Congresswoman Mace expressed “great regrets” for taking the Covid “vaccine” and that it’s likely the health problems she’s experiencing will never go away.

Moreover, she firmly blasted former Twitter executives, including former FBI attorney James Baker, as well as former top censors Vijaya Gadde and Yoel Roth, all fired by new Twitter owner Elon Musk, for banning highly-educated doctors from the popular social media platform while giving several examples.

