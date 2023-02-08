The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Mayor Heckled To The Point Of No Return: Does This Look & Sound Like She Was Voted In By The People? (Video)

February 8, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
“Power is not only what you have, but what the enemy thinks you have.” -Saul Alinsky At least a thousand times now, I have blown the trumpet as to how the wicked rule the just (Proverbs 29:2).  I have reiterated the point over and over again. “Power is not only what you have, but what …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x