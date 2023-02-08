New FBI HQ Slated to Be Twice the Size of Pentagon, Larger Than Kremlin

February 8, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was once one of the most trusted institutions in the nation. FBI agents had the image of being honest, upright, patriotic, and not only not corrupt, but not corruptible. Beginning late in the Obama administration and accelerating sharply during the misrule of Old Joe Biden, however, the FBI took its …



Read More...