Republicans Are In A No-Win Situation With The Debt Ceiling －Again!

February 8, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Joe Biden and Republicans are now in a standoff over government spending, which is nothing new. Since 2010, there have been at least five fiscal standoffs that have had an impact on the national economy. In reality, both parties have been at war over spending ideas multiple times during the past ten years. The outcomes also don’t look good for Republicans: Voters were more likely to blame the GOP than the Democrats in each of the five situations for the economic problems. That might cause problems for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who is locked in a battle with Vice



Read More...