Strange Black Net Found Floating in Middle of Pacific, Dangerous Contents Worth $320 Million

February 8, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Police in New Zealand stated in a Wednesday news conference that they pulled off one of the greatest drug busts in recent memory after discovering a large cache of cocaine […] The post Strange Black Net Found Floating in Middle of Pacific, Dangerous Contents Worth $320 Million appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...