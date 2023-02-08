The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Twitter ‘Made a Mistake’ Censoring Hunter Biden Story, Ex-Safety Chief Tells Congress

February 8, 2023   |   Tags:

Twitter “made a mistake” by censoring the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election, the company’s former safety chief testified to Congress on Wednesday. The post Twitter ‘Made a Mistake’ Censoring Hunter Biden Story, Ex-Safety Chief Tells Congress appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x