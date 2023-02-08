Twitter ‘Made a Mistake’ Censoring Hunter Biden Story, Ex-Safety Chief Tells Congress

February 8, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Twitter “made a mistake” by censoring the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election, the company’s former safety chief testified to Congress on Wednesday. The post Twitter ‘Made a Mistake’ Censoring Hunter Biden Story, Ex-Safety Chief Tells Congress appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...