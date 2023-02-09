The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Finally Finds a Balloon He Wants To Take Down: Surveillance Blimps at the Southern Border

After refusing for days last week to shoot down China's spy balloon, the Biden administration finally found airships they are happy to take down: surveillance blimps that monitor the southern border. The post Biden Finally Finds a Balloon He Wants To Take Down: Surveillance Blimps at the Southern Border appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


