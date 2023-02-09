Facebook Officially Reinstates Trump’s Account

February 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former president Donald Trump's official Facebook and Instagram accounts have officially been restored, a Facebook spokesman told the Washington Free Beacon on Thursday. Trump was banned from both social media platforms, along with others such as Twitter, following the the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Facebook at the time said Trump would […] The post Facebook Officially Reinstates Trump's Account appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



