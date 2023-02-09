Hunter’s Lawyers Tell Republican House Panel No To Document Request

An attorney for President Joe Biden's son declined to provide the documents that the House Oversight Committee had demanded from Hunter Biden a day earlier. Hunter Biden, his uncle James Biden, and his friend Eric Schwerin received letters on Wednesday from the panel's chairman, Rep. James Comer, R-Kentucky, threatening subpoenas if they didn't give proof of their work abroad. It's a part of a multifaceted investigation into the administration by House Republicans, which



