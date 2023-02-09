Pro-Vax GOP Rep Now Regrets Taking COVID Vaccine After Suffering “Serious Injury”

February 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Let’s be clear – Nancy Mace is a younger/smarter version of Liz Cheney. She hates the MAGA movement, but she’s smart… Like DeSantis, she’s an establishment flunky who reinvented herself, so she wouldn’t lose her job, but her tried and true “old ways” always sneak through. She can’t be trusted, no matter how many “Trey Gowdy-style” media moments she conjures up. So, based on all of that, I am very leery when I hear any news about her. So, while I will give her the benefit of the doubt when it comes to this particular story, I still don’t know



Read More...