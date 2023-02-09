Tucker Carlson Slams MSM Silence On Seymour Hersh Reporting: "We Were Attacked For Asking Questions"

Fox News was the only mainstream news network to give serious coverage to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh's bombshell investigative report out this week entitled, How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline. On his prime time show Wednesday night, Tucker Carlson reviewed the handful of times top Biden administration officials, including the president himself, issued what appeared to be veiled admissions of US involvement - such as repeat promises that Nord Stream 2 would never move forward. "We were attacked for asking questions about this," the Fox host pointed out.

"It's probably the most comprehensive news story you will read this year... you should read it," Carlson said of the detailed report. And he lamented that journalists in the White House press pool aren't even broaching it with the administration. Yet it remains that "No one in the high level of the US government is denying it with any level of specificity, instead the White House is dismissing it as 'utterly false'," Carlson continued. Watch the segment below:

However, the afternoon following Carlson's segment, a reporter in the State Department's daily briefing room did inquire of the Hersh report.

Watch State Department spokesman Ned Price attempt a response below.

Price at one point calls Hersh's reporting "utter and complete nonsense" and which should "be rejected out of hand by anyone looking at it through an objective lens."

State Dept. Denies Latest Allegations that US Government Blew up Nord Stream



Sy Hersh charges the US military was behind the explosion. Ned Price dismisses claims despite US government statements. Says administration abides by WPR:



Full video:https://t.co/1B7IQnPUXQ



Clip: pic.twitter.com/hy8JnzZzxQ — Sam Husseini — subscribe: husseini.substack.com (@samhusseini) February 9, 2023

Glenn Greenwald meanwhile highlights one of the many times that American officials have appeared to boast about the Nord Stream sabotage and that it's been destroyed.

Victoria Nuland said in Senate testimony she and the administration are "very gratified" the Russia-to-Germany pipelines were turned into a "hunk of metal at the bottom of the sea" - in her words...

Western security agencies directed their media corporations to tell their populations that Russia blew up its own pipeline. Those media outlets obeyed, as always.



And now Victoria Nuland just all but openly boasts with Ted Cruz about how proud they are that they destroyed it: https://t.co/zfjeu26C9b — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 9, 2023

