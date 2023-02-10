Earned Knowledge, L3, P4

February 10, 2023 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

The period that followed this collapse (also called “the great catastrophe”) was a period of reorganization… of reset. It is usually called “the Dark Age of the Greeks,” and it ran for about four hundred years… until 800 BC or so. In most places there were no rulers at all, and people simply organized themselves … Continue reading "Earned Knowledge, L3, P4"

The post Earned Knowledge, L3, P4 appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...