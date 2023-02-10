EU Complains Elon Musk’s Twitter Lacks Appetite For Censorship

Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Tesla CEO Elon Musk departs the company’s local office in Washington, on Jan. 27, 2023. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

European Union authorities are complaining that Twitter doesn’t seem to be taking the bloc’s fight against “disinformation” seriously by producing an incomplete report on compliance with its rules on censorship.

Elon Musk’s Twitter lagged the likes of Google, Meta, and TikTok in the fight against “disinformation” over the past six months, the European Commission said on Feb. 9, and it urged Twitter to get in line.

“I am disappointed to see that Twitter’s report lags behind others and I expect a more serious commitment to their obligations,” Vera Jourova, a European Commission vice president for values and transparency, said in a statement.

The bloc on Feb. 8 opened a Transparency Center that contains the various tech platforms’ reports, including Twitter’s.

Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal market commissioner who recently reminded Musk to follow the EU’s rules on policing content, didn’t reference Twitter directly, but said that “it comes as no surprise that the degree of quality vary greatly according to the resources companies have allocated to this project.” There have been significant staffing cuts at Twitter since Musk took over.

Vera Jourova at the European Commission in Brussels on Sept. 20, 2018. (John Thys/AFP/Getty Images)

Six months ago, before Musk bought the social media platform, Twitter was among 34 entities that signed on to an updated EU anti-disinformation pledge called the Code of Practice on Disinformation.

Along with the recently agreed Digital Services Act—which lets regulators fine tech platforms up to 6 percent of their global turnover for violations—and draft rules on political advertising, the code is part of the European Commission’s “toolbox for fighting the spread of disinformation in the EU,” the bloc’s executive said in a June 2022 release.

While the code is nonbinding, companies that take part can ease some of their compliance requirements under the Digital Services Act, which is expected to kick in around September 2023 for tech platforms with more than 45 million users in the EU, with Twitter likely falling into that category.

Signatories were given six months to implement the commitments and issue implementation reports, which the companies did, with reports published on Feb. 8.

The progress reports include data on how much advertising revenue the companies had cut from disinformation actors, instances of manipulative behaviors detected, and how they label political ads.

Twitter’s report was the only one that was singled out for criticism, with the EU saying that it lacked data and didn’t contain information on commitments to empower fact-checkers.

Twitter didn’t respond by press time to a request by The Epoch Times for comment.

Subsequent implementation reports are due in six months.

