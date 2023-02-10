Indeed, how gullible are we?

February 10, 2023 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

Now, the purveyors of Pandemic Panic and submission to government and the health thugs want us to believe the above cartoon is a piece of propaganda: a straw-man argument that pushes the idea that “science” is untrustworthy.

Which is utter hogwash, of course. “Science” is a method, not revealed truth – or even discovered truth. Science is not a religion, either. But many people see it as such. Many of those appear to be so-called “leftists” – “progressives” or as we call them, regressives. But not all are: many are conservatives, including neo-cons.

Why? Education is all too often just indoctrination – propaganda spoonfed to gullible and bewildered children who have not been prepared for it – and all too often have parents willing to surrender their precious offspring to the care of the educrats – to government.

The real propaganda is not that science is not truth, that so-called science (and scientists) can and do make mistakes and sometimes cannot be trusted. Rather, the real lies are about what science is and how government seeks the best for people, and uses science to help do that.

A correspondent shared the following with us here at TPOL. While it is an old gambit, it is still both funny and telling.

When it comes to “science” we seem to have major problems with many (most?) people.

A freshman at Eagle Rock Junior High won first prize at the Greater Idaho Falls Science Fair. Her project urged people to sign a petition demanding strict control or total elimination of the chemical “dihydrogen monoxide” and for plenty of good reasons, since:

1. It can cause excessive sweating and vomiting.

2. It’s a major component in acid rain.

3. It can cause severe burns in its gaseous state.

4. Accidental inhalation can kill you.

5. It contributes to erosion.

6. It decreases effectiveness of automobile brakes.

7. It’s been found in tumors of terminal cancer patients.

The student asked 50 people if they supported a ban of the chemical. Forty-three (43) said yes, six (6) were undecided, and the last one? Well, only one knew that the chemical, dihydrogen monoxide, is water (H2O). The title of her prize-winning project: “How Gullible Are We?”

Most TPOL readers will have already recognized the truth. But as both public interest and “public education” deteriorate, a 98% failure rate to recognize this girl’s terminology is no surprise.

Even 50 years ago, this joke would have been a “Polack” joke – poking fun at ignorant and gullible people (in South Dakota those are called “NoDak” or “Nord Dakoota” jokes). Today, 90% of college students seem unable to know and think enough – and have been propagandized, and brainwashed enough to buy into warning after warning about hazard after hazard. And to exaggerate everything.

Keep in mind that we are dealing with an evil education establishment (the educrats). A group that have mostly signed on to the Woke Army and a long list of bizarre ideas, not backed by anything but a very strange worldview. How strange? It seeks to supplant old religions with a new religion that is a mix of worship of humans (government, celebrities, the uberwealthy, religious leaders) and of nature: Gaea worship and environism and even probability. That pretends to be scientific but actually is teaching absolute trust in the very people who cannot be trusted to guide their own steps, let alone anyone else.

The solution? Real learning. Reality and experience and facts rather than feelings and emotions. And above all, personal responsibility and willingness to accept it.



