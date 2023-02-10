NFL Hall Of Famer Files Multi-million Dollar Defamation Lawsuits, One Against Former Teammate!!

February 10, 2023

According to the AP, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre filed lawsuits in Mississippi on Thursday, accusing the state auditor and two prominent sportscasters of defaming him in discussions about the misuse of welfare funds intended to aid some of the most vulnerable citizens in one of the nation’s poorest states. According to the lawsuit filed against Auditor Shad White, he “conducted an outrageous media campaign of malicious and false accusations against Brett Favre—the Hall of Fame quarterback and native son of Mississippi—in a brazen attempt to leverage the media attention produced by Favre’s celebrity to further his own political career.””



