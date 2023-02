U.S. Retaliates For Chinese Spy Balloon By Releasing Spy Inflatable Flailing Arm Tube Man

February 10, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BEIJING — After being humiliated on the national stage for allowing a Chinese spy balloon to pass over the U.S. unhindered, anonymous sources confirmed the Biden Administration is striking back against China with its own secret weapon: a spy inflatable flailing arm tube man.



Read More...