After Scandal, Schools Use ‘Witch’ to Address LGBT Issues

February 11, 2023
After a scandal that rocked the northern Colorado community involving the Poudre School District promoting transgenderism to children and encouraging them to hide it from parents, staff doubled down by enlisting a transgender self-proclaimed “witch” to carry on the work. Parents, staff, and community leaders who spoke with The Epoch Times expressed sentiments ranging from …


