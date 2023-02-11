Delaware Sidesteps Due Process, Doubles Down on ‘Evict First, Ask Questions Later’ Practice

February 11, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware officials are doubling down on defending their misguided practice of “evict first, ask questions later” that resulted in constables mistakenly evicting a blind man and his family during a snowstorm, leaving the family homeless. In coming to the aid of William Murphy and his two teenaged daughters, The Rutherford Institute is …



Read More...