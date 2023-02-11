FINANCE Director For Boston’s Democrat Mayor Charged With MONEY LAUNDERING

February 11, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

You can’t make this stuff up. Democrats putting criminals in charge of the money. Finance Director For Boston’s Democrat Mayor Charged With Money Laundering By Mike LaChance, TPG, February 11, 2023: Freda Brasfield, the finance director for Boston’s Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu, has been charged with money laundering. Brasfield is described as a Democrat activist and community …



Read More...