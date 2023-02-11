In 78 Years, Funeral Directors Who Never Had a 15 Year Old Who Died From a Heart Attack Now Have ONE A WEEK

February 11, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Yep, it’s really happening just as we predicted from before the rollout of the fraudulently referred to “vaccine,” which is a poisoned shot. Steve Kirsch highlights the fact that funeral directors are seeing at least one teen a week dying from a heart attack, and the Mockingbird media would have you believe that the shot …



Read More...