Kate Shemirani On Science & Frankenstein – Can You Spot Any Differences? (Video)
February 11, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosNurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in another informative health and wellness show here on The Sons of Liberty. Kate expounds on what men are attempting to do and calling it science, but it is more akin to the workings of Dr. Frankenstein. We’ll also reference Scripture and how it applies to our wellbeing …
