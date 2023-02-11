The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Robert Kennedy Jr Explains How Pfizer and Moderna Don’t Really Own the “Vaccines”

February 11, 2023   |   Tags:

Of all the Democrats out there who are fighting on the right side of history regarding the Covid-19 “vaccines,” Robert Kennedy Jr may be the most important. He seems to be pretty much uncancellable because his assets are not beholden to Big Tech, corporate media, or the government for distribution. His efforts at Children’s Health Defense are self-sustaining; he owes nobody anything.

That’s why he’s able to say things others simply cannot. For example, he explained to independent journalist Kim Iversen that it’s the Pentagon, not Pfizer or Moderna, who is really behind the Covid-19 jabs. Watch:

Seems important. Sound off about this on our Substack.

The post Robert Kennedy Jr Explains How Pfizer and Moderna Don’t Really Own the “Vaccines” appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x