Robert Kennedy Jr Explains How Pfizer and Moderna Don’t Really Own the “Vaccines”

February 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Of all the Democrats out there who are fighting on the right side of history regarding the Covid-19 “vaccines,” Robert Kennedy Jr may be the most important. He seems to be pretty much uncancellable because his assets are not beholden to Big Tech, corporate media, or the government for distribution. His efforts at Children’s Health Defense are self-sustaining; he owes nobody anything.

That’s why he’s able to say things others simply cannot. For example, he explained to independent journalist Kim Iversen that it’s the Pentagon, not Pfizer or Moderna, who is really behind the Covid-19 jabs. Watch:

.@RobertKennedyJr: The Pentagon and the National Security Agency Ran the Entire Pandemic Response "Pfizer and Moderna don't really own those vaccines. They slap their labels on them, but it was a Pentagon project." Full Interview: https://t.co/xVscUsEE6T pic.twitter.com/9Ac4j10Zia — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) February 11, 2023

Seems important. Sound off about this on our Substack.

The post Robert Kennedy Jr Explains How Pfizer and Moderna Don’t Really Own the “Vaccines” appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...