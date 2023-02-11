Third High-Altitude Airborne Object Shot Down By US Fighter Jet

One day after the US shot down a 'cylindrical, silverish gray' object in the northeast arctic region of Alaska, another unidentified airborne object was shot down by the US military over northern Canada on Saturday - making it the third time in just over a week that jets were deployed to neutralize foreign craft.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command said earlier on Saturday that it had identified the high-altitude object, after which Canadian and US craft were scrambled, and a US F-22 filter jet took it down over the Yukon, according to a tweet by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Bloomberg reports.

I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2023

Canadian forces will recover and analyze the wreckage, Trudeau also said on Saturday, adding that he spoke with US President Joe Biden.

The latest incident comes after the recent incursion of a Chinese balloon over US and Canadian territory that shone a spotlight on Beijing’s alleged surveillance programs and sparked a diplomatic standoff between the world superpowers. The US also downed another unidentified object in Alaska Friday near the Canadian border. ... It’s unclear what the latest object is and where it originated. But the US has accused China of a years-long surveillance program in which it deployed spy balloons across the globe, a claim rejected by Beijing.

On Friday, US officials shot down a craft that was 'roughly the size of a car,' and smaller than the Chinese spy balloon which was shot down last Saturday. It was similarly taken out by a US F-22.