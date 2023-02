Tyrants Begin to Establish A “Bird Flu” Narrative

February 11, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The ruling class, with the help of the mainstream media, has begun to establish its official “bird flu” narrative. While there’s still no sign that the virus is capable of spreading between humans, experts are allegedly watching the outbreak closely. Last year we saw an extraordinary number of incidences when vast numbers of animals died …



Read More...