ANOTHER Unidentified Object Shot Down by U.S. Military, This Time Over Lake Huron

February 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Reports are coming in that an unidentified flying object has been shot down by the U.S. military over Lake Huron. This follows an FAA shutdown of the skies above the Great Lakes that was reportedly rescinded.

BREAKING: The U.S. military has “decommissioned” the “object” spotted in airspace over Lake Huron. — ALX (@alx) February 12, 2023

Here’s video of an E-3 Sentry in the area:

Eye witnesses report an E-3 sentry flying over Elmira MI in the direction of the restricted area in Lake Huron. pic.twitter.com/aeZ1ET6gqx — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 12, 2023

Here’s another pass:

Another pass by the E-3 Sentry over Northern Michigan. First over Lake Michigan, now near Lake Huron. What's going on!? #AirForce #ufotwitter pic.twitter.com/o4KcHD4bd8 — Nuge (@NugeWx) February 12, 2023

What is going on?

I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today. The US military has decommissioned another “object” over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots. The American people deserve far more answers than we have. — Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) February 12, 2023

BREAKING: Michigan Rep. Jack Bergman says that this afternoon the US Military "decommissioned" an object over Lake Huron. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett tweeted me last night saying the US knows what the new objects are. It’s time for @JoeBiden to tell America what’s going on. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 12, 2023

This story is breaking and will be updated when more information comes available.

