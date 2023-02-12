The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

ANOTHER Unidentified Object Shot Down by U.S. Military, This Time Over Lake Huron

Reports are coming in that an unidentified flying object has been shot down by the U.S. military over Lake Huron. This follows an FAA shutdown of the skies above the Great Lakes that was reportedly rescinded.

Here’s video of an E-3 Sentry in the area:

Here’s another pass:

What is going on?

This story is breaking and will be updated when more information comes available.

