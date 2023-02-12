Being A Placeholder Isn’t Enough
February 12, 2023 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE
Everything “normal” in the Western system trains you to be a placeholder: You are expected to attend the schools to which you’re assigned and complete the necessary programs. By doing that, you can attain a nice slot in the big machine. Then you’ll function in that general capacity, probably for many years. This is called success. … Continue reading "Being A Placeholder Isn’t Enough"
The post Being A Placeholder Isn’t Enough appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments