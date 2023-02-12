Disturbing Updates On Creepy “Balloons” and “UFOs” Raining Down On The USA Right Now…

February 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What on earth is going on at the moment? It’s starting to feel as if we’re under some kind of attack, doesn’t it? It started off with the China balloon that Joe refused to shoot down for days, and it’s just gone off the rails from there. Now, it’s not just balloons, it’s giant “UFOs” floating around in the skies above us. And you can thank Biden for this. The US is perceived as so weak and feeble, thanks to the pudding-brains currently occupying the White House and turning it into a memory care facility. We’re now fair game for



Read More...