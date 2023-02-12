Leftists Were Happily Protesting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Then Alex Stein Showed Up

When the weekend started, leftists in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, felt their biggest enemy was Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. They even gathered outside of an event to protest. By the end of the day, Alex Stein may have moved his way up on their list as the one they hate the most.

It’s just Alex Stein being Alex Stein, but the protesters were not at all happy about it. Watch:

The Protesters in Idaho are Goofy af pic.twitter.com/amsTldSR2a — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) February 12, 2023

