The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

After Heated Public Hearing, Florida Board of Medicine Confirms Ban on Transgender Treatments for Minors

February 13, 2023   |   Tags:

After a heated public hearing, Florida's Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine on Friday unanimously confirmed a rule that prohibits doctors from prescribing certain treatments for children with "gender dysphoria." The post After Heated Public Hearing, Florida Board of Medicine Confirms Ban on Transgender Treatments for Minors appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x