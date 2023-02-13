Here’s The First Big Sign That Meghan and Harry Ain’t Gonna Make It…

February 13, 2023

Harry isn’t gonna last too long as the “suffering hubby” of D-list actress Meghan Markle. And he’s really painted himself into a corner, because when she dumps him for some Hollywood producer who promises to make her a “star,” Harry won’t have a family to run back to, because he’s thrown them all under the bus. Repeatedly. And it’s already starting to happen. Insiders say Meghan is planning to distance herself from Harry, so she can begin to “rebrand” herself. The Daily Star reported that Meghan Markle is showing signs that she may be trying to establish her own brand, separate



